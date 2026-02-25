Daily roundup: Resident makes police report after man caught on CCTV defecating at Punggol HDB staircase — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man caught on CCTV defecating at Punggol HDB staircase; resident makes police report

A resident in Punggol was disgusted after she spotted a man defecating on a public stairwell on Monday (Feb 23)... » READ MORE

2. No new 5-cent coins minted in past 5 years, but no plans to withdraw from circulation: DPM Gan

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has no plans to stop the issuance of five-cent coins as there continues to be public demand for these coins, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong... » READ MORE

3. Elvin Ng undergoes emergency eye surgery after observing 'dark circular shadow' in vision

Elvin Ng underwent emergency retinal detachment surgery on Feb 23 after observing a shadow in his vision... » READ MORE

4. Singapore Airlines sees record $5.5b revenue in Q3 but profit falls 69%

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) saw a 68.9 per cent drop in its net profit in the third-quarter of 2025/2026, it reported after markets closed on Tuesday (Feb 24)... » READ MORE

