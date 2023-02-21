Daily roundup: Rodents 'electrocuted' at food centre in Telok Blangah — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Oh rats! Rodents 'electrocuted' at food centre in Telok Blangah

The rats have struck again — this time, at the Telok Blangah Crescent Market.

But their activity was short-lived when they got too close to some electrical wires and ended up being burnt to death... » READ MORE

2. Is Singapore too expensive to live in? A look at cost of living in the country in 2023

PHOTO: The Straits Times

How would you like to receive cash as your Valentine’s Day gift?

That’s kinda what Singaporeans got on Valentine’s Day this year. As part of Budget 2023, the government announced more cash payouts — including a one-off cost-of-living special payment of $200 to $400 in June 2023... » READ MORE

3. 'I want to be free': Ya Hui announces departure from Mediacorp

PHOTO: Instagram/Ya Hui

Sometimes taking a step away is necessary to see the bigger picture, and Ya Hui has taken that all-important move.

In an Instagram post today (Feb 21), the actress, who made her debut in Star Search, announced her departure from Mediacorp after 15 years... » READ MORE

4. Cultured or not? Vitagen taunts Yakult over 'D' Nutri-Grade rating, draws brutal comments

Vitagen has ignited a storm online with their latest social media post.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Vitagensg

When it comes to cultured milk, you're either Team Yakult or Team Vitagen. There's no sitting on the fence on that one.

Vitagen and Yakult themselves have a history of going head to head in a 'cultured war' to dominate the probiotic market in Singapore... » READ MORE

