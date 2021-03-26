Daily roundup: Ryde driver unloads on passenger after she refuses to pay extra $5 for stroller — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ryde driver unloads on passenger after she refuses to pay extra $5 for stroller

A private hire driver's rude exchange with a passenger has left a bad impression on her family... » READ MORE

2. Zhu Houren meets ex-TV idol Madeline Chu: Which former celebs can you also follow on Instagram?

PHOTO: Instagram/ choohouren

Although local veteran actor Zhu Houren didn't tag her in the photo, many of his followers would still have recognised the doe-eyed woman... » READ MORE

3. Singapore's most elusive satay? Last pushcart satay man's pork satay is sold out till October

PHOTO: Instagram/195pearlhillcafe

Ang Boon Ee — better known as Ah Pui to his regulars — once walked the streets of Tiong Bahru hawking his well-loved satay on a pushcart...» READ MORE

4. 75-year-old man ordered to clear secret garden in Choa Chu Kang forest

The garden, located in a Choa Chu Kang forest, has grown to the size of a three-room flat. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

For the past 10 years, it has been his secret hideaway, an oasis away from Singapore's urban sprawl... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com