Daily roundup: Ryde driver unloads on passenger after she refuses to pay extra $5 for stroller — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Ryde driver unloads on passenger after she refuses to pay extra $5 for stroller
A private hire driver's rude exchange with a passenger has left a bad impression on her family... » READ MORE
2. Zhu Houren meets ex-TV idol Madeline Chu: Which former celebs can you also follow on Instagram?
Although local veteran actor Zhu Houren didn't tag her in the photo, many of his followers would still have recognised the doe-eyed woman... » READ MORE
3. Singapore's most elusive satay? Last pushcart satay man's pork satay is sold out till October
Ang Boon Ee — better known as Ah Pui to his regulars — once walked the streets of Tiong Bahru hawking his well-loved satay on a pushcart...» READ MORE
4. 75-year-old man ordered to clear secret garden in Choa Chu Kang forest
For the past 10 years, it has been his secret hideaway, an oasis away from Singapore's urban sprawl... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com