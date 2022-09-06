Daily roundup: SAF launches Lazada store selling military gear, but you can't use your eMart credits - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SAF launches Lazada store selling military gear, but you can't use your eMart credits

These include the 3-litre water bag, camouflage cream, as well as the multi-tool knife... » READ MORE

2. Liver failure, cervical cancer and a brain aneurysm: How Andrea De Cruz remains optimistic despite it all

PHOTO: Instagram/Andrea De Cruz

The doctor informed her that the aneurysm could not be surgically removed unless it grew to a certain size..... » READ MORE

3. Wrong place, wrong time? 2 women assaulted by group at Marquee puzzled by unprovoked attack

PHOTO: Instagram/leeannexkelly

Wong made eye contact with a man in a white T-shirt who seemed like "he was on some form of substance"... » READ MORE

4. My journey as a single home buyer in Singapore: Why I bought my 3-room HDB flat and spent $29k to renovate it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The short answer is financial practicality... » READ MORE

