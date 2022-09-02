Daily roundup: Secondary school discipline master takes upskirt videos of colleagues and students - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No self-discipline? Secondary school discipline master takes upskirt videos of colleagues and students

The married man, a father of three, also committed the offence at other places including... » READ MORE

2. 'We weren't informed of anything': New Udon Mookata closes second outlet suddenly, months after opening

New Udon Mookata at 51 Kopitiam has been closed since Aug 17. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

As of now, Jin is looking for a suitable location for a reopening. But given how tough it is, she is even considering... » READ MORE

3. Pickpocket swipes Singaporean's car key in Paris, guess where his car is?

PHOTO: TikTok/Eclair_travels

To his surprise, he found that his "keys [were] on the move" as he tracked the pickpocket's movements via his phone. "[The pickpocket] was probably beeping everywhere to find and rob my car," he theorised. However, here comes the plot twist... » READ MORE

4. Egg-ceptionally painful: Bukit Panjang residents pelt rowdy cyclists with eggs and stones

Several unhappy residents also threw eggs at cars with loud engines. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The cyclists were not the only targets over the past year, the Chinese daily reported on Thursday (Sept 1). Another resident, a 28-year-old IT consultant, said that vehicles with loud engines would also be... » READ MORE

