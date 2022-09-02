Daily roundup: Secondary school discipline master takes upskirt videos of colleagues and students - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. No self-discipline? Secondary school discipline master takes upskirt videos of colleagues and students
The married man, a father of three, also committed the offence at other places including...
2. 'We weren't informed of anything': New Udon Mookata closes second outlet suddenly, months after opening
As of now, Jin is looking for a suitable location for a reopening. But given how tough it is, she is even considering...
3. Pickpocket swipes Singaporean's car key in Paris, guess where his car is?
To his surprise, he found that his "keys [were] on the move" as he tracked the pickpocket's movements via his phone. "[The pickpocket] was probably beeping everywhere to find and rob my car," he theorised. However, here comes the plot twist...
4. Egg-ceptionally painful: Bukit Panjang residents pelt rowdy cyclists with eggs and stones
The cyclists were not the only targets over the past year, the Chinese daily reported on Thursday (Sept 1). Another resident, a 28-year-old IT consultant, said that vehicles with loud engines would also be...
