Daily roundup: Severe penalty for individuals caught using someone else's vaccine cert, warns Ong Ye Kung — and other top stories today

1. Severe penalty for individuals caught using someone else's vaccine cert, warns Ong Ye Kung

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned against using another person's vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to dine at restaurants... » READ MORE

2. 'Jump inside bro': Man finds himself stuck in MBS fountain

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Sgfollowall

The clip did not show how he got in the water feature but barely a second in, someone shouted: "Bro, jump inside bro,"... » READ MORE

3. Breathing, talking and singing can spread Covid-19: NUS study

NUS researcher Douglas Tay in a hospital room at the NCID demonstrating how the Gesundheit-II exhalation aerosol particle collection equipment is used. PHOTO: National University of Singapore

A new study by a National University of Singapore (NUS) team has found that an infected person can spread Covid-19 by exhaling fine aerosol particles when breathing, talking and singing... » READ MORE

4. Geylang murder case: 8-year-old victim was nice, would greet him when they met in lift, says neighbour

The girl was unconscious when taken to hospital and was pronounced dead on Tuesday. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A 35-year-old woman will be charged with the murder of her eight-year-old daughter today... » READ MORE

