'Jump inside bro': Man finds himself stuck in MBS fountain

Those who've been to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be familiar with Rain Oculus, the massive water feature located in the Shoppes. Recently, a man had a different experience of the fountain than most visitors.

He had climbed into the bowl and a short 11-second clip of the incident was posted on social media.

The exact date and time of the incident remain unclear, though a copy of the video was posted on Sgfollowall Facebook page on Monday (Aug 9). He was seen wearing a face mask, which suggests this could've occurred during Covid-19 times.

The clip did not show how he got in the water feature but barely a second in, someone shouted: "Bro, jump inside bro," while other onlookers chuckled at what they were seeing.

The video cut off without showing how the man found a way out of the Rain Oculus.

After viewing the clip, many netizens were aggravated by the man's actions. One posted multiple facepalm emojis and suggested he was lucky that water had not filled the bowl when he was inside.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man had climbed into the water feature to retrieve his identity card.

A similar incident occurred in 2013, where a youth decided to climb into the Rain Oculus and injured himself while trying to get out. He bled profusely from the head.

His friend jumped in to help but both struggled to escape. That was when another friend helped them out by using a jacket.

AsiaOne has reached out to MBS for comment.

