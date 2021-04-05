Daily roundup: Singapore blogger crowdfunds $99k to pay PM damages in defamation case — and other top stories today

Financial adviser and blogger Leong Sze Hian (R) along with his lawyer Lim Tean, leave the High Court on the first day of their defamation hearing, in Singapore, Oct 6, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters

1. Singapore blogger crowdfunds $99k to pay PM damages in defamation case

Leong made the announcement on Facebook late on Sunday (April 4), when he posted: “It is finished. All paid for.”... » READ MORE

2. Man stung by stingray at Sentosa beach, spends 3 nights in the hospital

PHOTO: Facebook/Benjamin Koellmann

"What followed was three nights in the hospital and some of the most intense nerve pain I've felt in my life"... » READ MORE

3. The hunt for lost billions: Failed Hin Leong's owners face asset claims

PHOTO: Reuters

Liquidators and creditors are hunting for assets from the city-state to China to Australia belonging to the Lim family... » READ MORE

4. Edmund Chen can't get used to daughter Yixin dating: I used to be the number 1 man in her heart

PHOTO: Instagram/edmundchen.sg

Young actress Chen Yixin has a new man in her life and it's making her old man (pun intended) a little sad... » READ MORE

