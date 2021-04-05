Daily roundup: Singapore blogger crowdfunds $99k to pay PM damages in defamation case — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore blogger crowdfunds $99k to pay PM damages in defamation case

Leong made the announcement on Facebook late on Sunday (April 4), when he posted: “It is finished. All paid for.”... » READ MORE

2. Man stung by stingray at Sentosa beach, spends 3 nights in the hospital

PHOTO: Facebook/Benjamin Koellmann

"What followed was three nights in the hospital and some of the most intense nerve pain I've felt in my life"... » READ MORE

3. The hunt for lost billions: Failed Hin Leong's owners face asset claims

PHOTO: Reuters

Liquidators and creditors are hunting for assets from the city-state to China to Australia belonging to the Lim family... » READ MORE

4. Edmund Chen can't get used to daughter Yixin dating: I used to be the number 1 man in her heart

PHOTO: Instagram/edmundchen.sg

Young actress Chen Yixin has a new man in her life and it's making her old man (pun intended) a little sad... » READ MORE

