Daily roundup: Singapore's char kway teow ranked 100th in world — and other top stories today

1. Street food haven no more? Singapore's char kway teow ranked 100th in world

Street food haven Singapore... is not? That is according a list compiled by TasteAtlas, which put our char kway teow in 100th position on the "100 Best Rated Street Foods in the World".

The list, according to a post on TasteAtlas' Facebook page, was put together based on its audience ratings. TasteAtlas describes itself as a “world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants"... » READ MORE

2. Kopi or teh, oppa? Korean shares experience buying coffee at kopitiam, says had to do 'simulation at home'

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Feliciasong09

One struggle with travelling to a foreign country is the language barrier.

But that didn't deter one Korean man from picking up Singlish for his upcoming trip to our little red dot, and trying to order kopi-o peng with his limited command of the language... » READ MORE

3. Too much? Chinese restaurant's offer of $3,250 monthly pay for dishwasher draws heated debate

PHOTO: Facebook/太二酸菜鱼新加坡, Reddit/Whiskerfield

F&B establishments don't have the best reputation when it comes to salaries.

So, when Chinese restaurant Tai Er was seen offering dishwashers $3,250 a month and part-timers $15 per hour, you bet it created a buzz... » READ MORE

4. 'Was it the director or you who wanted it?' Lina Ng teased about James Lye's gratuitous shirtless scene in The Price of Peace

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Times may have been hard back then, but human thirst knew no bounds even in the 1940s.

At least that was the case for Lina Ng's character Zhang Cuicui in the 1997 historical drama The Price of Peace, which got the actress some light ribbing from her fellow cast members in the recent episode of the meWATCH show The Reunion... » READ MORE

