Daily roundup: Singapore's skydiving champion Kyra Poh jumps from planes but is terrified of toasters - and other top stories today

1. Singapore's skydiving champion Kyra Poh jumps from planes but is terrified of toasters

When it comes to jumpscares like bread popping out of toasters and haunted houses, world champion indoor skydiver Kyra Poh isn't a fan.

However, ask her to leap into a wind tunnel or off a plane thousands of feet above the ground and she would gladly do so... » READ MORE

2. Bottoms up? The drink Ong Ye Kung chugged at Sembawang kopitiam isn't beer

It's not every day that you catch a minister walking around a coffeeshop, and downing drinks at that.

TikTok user Tony_chai_oe had the fortune of bumping into Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a coffee shop in Sembawang on Thursday (Nov 17) evening, while the latter was attending a getai event in the vicinity... » READ MORE

3. 'She sleeps underneath the block': Neighbour reveals why Yishun woman with cluttered corridor doesn't go home

Despite numerous complaints from residents and visits by the town council over the years, one elderly woman living at Yishun doesn't seem like she's going to stop cluttering her HDB flat and the corridor outside anytime soon... » READ MORE

4. Man orders $560 automated laundry rack on Shopee, gets piece of cardboard and hangers instead

A customer was left frustrated after liaising with a seller who sent him a piece of cardboard instead of the $559 automated laundry rack he had ordered on Shopee... » READ MORE

