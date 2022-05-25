Daily roundup: Snaking queues at money changers as Singapore dollar hits all-time high against Malaysian ringgit — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Snaking queues at money changers as Singapore dollar hits all-time high against Malaysian ringgit

Consumer demand for the Malaysian ringgit rose on Tuesday (May 24) as the Singapore dollar continued strengthening against regional currencies and snaking queues were spotted at money changers in the afternoon... » READ MORE

2. Chen Liping is proud? Ya Hui explains why she appears so

PHOTO: Screengrab/Mediacorp

Good friends always have each other's back and that seems to be the case for local actresses Chen Liping, 56, and Ya Hui, 35... » READ MORE

3. Ratted out: Dead rodent found in vegetables bought from Giant outlet in IMM

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

When Lim Yiquan's wife bought vegetables from a Giant supermarket on May 15, she certainly didn't expect additional ingredients — especially not in the form of a dead rodent... » READ MORE

4. 'You might wanna visit Johor and claim the same thing': Netizens weigh in on preacher who said Singapore belongs to Riau

PHOTO: Instagram/Ustadzabdulsomad_official

Most of us, until last week, wouldn't know who Abdul Somad Batubara is. This Indonesian preacher, however, quickly gained notoriety here when he boldly asserted that people in Riau see Singapore as part of their land as it was once part of the Temasek Malay kingdom, in a YouTube video interview last Wednesday (May 18)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com