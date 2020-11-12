Daily roundup: Some Singapore-Hong Kong first flights sold out, air tickets hit $1,000 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Air travel bubble: Some Singapore-Hong Kong first flights sold out, air tickets hit $1,000

The opening of Asia's first "travel bubble" allowing tourism without quarantines since the coronavirus pandemic hit has sparked a surge in searches and bookings for travel between Singapore and Hong Kong... » READ MORE

2. Stephen Chow's favourite 'ugly auntie' actress Yu Mo-lin severely ill with blood cancer

PHOTO: Weibo/TVB剧透社

In showbiz for more than 40 years,83-year-old has appeared in at least 200 TV shows and films, but there are now reports of her being severely ill... » READ MORE

3. SIA stewardess shows what working on an aircraft is like during Covid-19

PHOTO: Facebook Screengrab/ Singaporeair

For airline stewardesses, they now have to grapple with even more things to do and take note of when they are working in the aircraft... » READ MORE

4. 22 places for high tea in Singapore (2020) - updated with 1-for-1 deals

PHOTO: Instagram/ @sheratontowerssg

Long associated with tai tais, colonial masters, and assorted rich people not chained to a desk job, having high tea in a posh hotel is one of the things that Singaporeans are always fantasizing about... » READ MORE

