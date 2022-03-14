Daily roundup: Study suggests even moderate alcohol consumption shrinks your brain — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Even moderate alcohol consumption shrinks your brain, study suggests

Those of you who gave up alcohol – or tried to – for Dry January may want to consider recommitting to it... » READ MORE

2. New crime docudrama adds insights to old cases including Geylang Bahru Tan Children Murders

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

As crime-solving technologies get more advanced, would it help shed some light on old criminal cases... » READ MORE

3. Man orders mala hotpot, receives bag filled with used tissues and cockroaches

PHOTO: Facebook/Zephyr Jun Xiang Ng

Unfortunately, it wasn't the man's first encounter with wrong orders... » READ MORE

4. From nightlife to hawkers: These 5 friends set up a stall selling minced meat noodles with abalone and ikura

PHOTO: Instagram/mincedpork.bros

These five friends never imagined they would eventually be running a hawker stall together... » READ MORE