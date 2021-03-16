Daily roundup: Stuff as much as you can into a basket for $30 at Popular warehouse sale - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Stuff as much as you can into a basket for $30 at Popular warehouse sale

Need to stock up on stationery for the new school term? Popular bookstore has got you covered... » READ MORE

2. True story: I went from promiscuous to celibate, and I've never been happier

PHOTO: Pexels

After years of flings and one-night stands, this woman is now holding out for a partner who sees her as more than just a sexual conquest... » READ MORE

3. Caught on camera: Stallholder sprays insecticide on vegetables in Bukit Panjang

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

The appearance of cockroaches would send many people scrambling for a can of insecticide. But when a woman recently tried to kill pests at a fruit and vegetable stall in Bukit Panjang, her actions sparked food safety concerns online... » READ MORE

4. I don't want to be used for gossip: Qi Yuwu on why he won't act with wife Joanne Peh

PHOTO: Instagram/ joannepeh

Local celeb couple Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh have been married since 2014 and in that time, this has remained constant: he doesn't want to be in the same show as her... » READ MORE

