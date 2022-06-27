Daily roundup: Suspect in Felicia Teo case discharged for murder but expected to plead guilty to disposing her body — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Suspect in Felicia Teo case discharged for murder but expected to plead guilty to disposing her body

A man who had been accused of killing Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling on June 30, 2007 was on Monday (June 27) given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal... » READ MORE

2. When the bulldog's away, the otters will play: Yio Chu Kang homeowner loses goldfish worth $5,000

Lin and his pet bulldog. Goldfish heads that were bitten off by otters. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

They may have been deterred by a bulldog the last time, but the otters are back. A homeowner surnamed Lin, woke up last Sunday... » READ MORE

3. Stranger donates $1,000 to NOC co-founder Ryan Tan after latter says he's 'completely broke'

PHOTO: Screengrabs from Instagram, Hardwarezone

Former Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder's Ryan Tan's confession on social media that he is "officially broke" has prompted one man... » READ MORE

4. Glenn Yong sleeps 4 hours a night to give parents a good life and landed house

PHOTO: Instagram/Glenn Yong

Since the release of Ah Girls Go Army, local actor Glenn Yong has become a rising star. While he's certainly come a long way in terms of his career... » READ MORE

