Daily roundup: Teenager sexually assaulted his younger sister twice, tried to rape her when she was 8 years old - and other top stories today

1. Teenager sexually assaulted his younger sister twice, tried to rape her when she was 8 years old

A father of three had to report his own teenage son to the police after learning that he had tried to rape his own sister, who was only eight when he first sexually assaulted her in 2020.

It later emerged that the boy, now 17, had attacked her a second time in 2022... » READ MORE

2. Too little meat in 'cai fan'? Angry customer leaves Bedok hawker bleeding after slamming his head against wall

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Allegedly upset over the portion of meat served at an economy rice stall, one customer subsequently assaulted the stall owner from behind while in the toilet, slamming his head against the wall and punching him in the face.

The incident happened at the Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre on Sunday (May 28) at around 7pm, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. 'A man followed me and even touched me': Chantalle Ng recalls harrowing encounter with fan

PHOTO: Instagram/Chantalle Ng

While her fan encounters are usually wholesome, this one was a distressing experience that Chantalle Ng won't be forgetting so soon.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published on Monday (May 29), Chantalle shared a terrifying ordeal she went through because of a male fan... » READ MORE

4. This traditional Chinese paper house crafter knows it's a dying trade, but chooses to soldier on

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Squatting down in the middle of his shop in Ang Mo Kio, Toh Kia Cheng methodically holds sticks of bamboo together and seals them with glue and strips of paper.

He's been doing this for the last five decades, having first learnt the craft of making traditional paper houses from his father as a young boy... » READ MORE

