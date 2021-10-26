Daily roundup: TikToker shares her struggles with alopecia - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Self-love is an everyday battle': TikToker shares her struggles with alopecia
Going completely bald as a young adult is likely a traumatic experience for anyone. For Singapore TikToker adelimey, accepting her condition and loving herself is an uphill struggle... » READ MORE
2. 'Ryan had something to do with NOC girls': Sylvia Chan in tell-all with Xiaxue
Under public scrutiny for numerous allegations in recent weeks, Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has spoken up... » READ MORE
3. 'I felt doctors were all liars': Sheila Sim on the resentment she had after her brother died
The loss of a loved one can impact us in many ways. Though Sheila Sim was too young to comprehend everything following the death of her brother, it did influence her... » READ MORE
4. Actress Gong Li reportedly giving up Singapore citizenship
Actress Gong Li is said to be giving up Singapore citizenship, after reportedly being blacklisted by the Chinese government for holding a foreign passport... » READ MORE
