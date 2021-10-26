Daily roundup: TikToker shares her struggles with alopecia - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Self-love is an everyday battle': TikToker shares her struggles with alopecia

Going completely bald as a young adult is likely a traumatic experience for anyone. For Singapore TikToker adelimey, accepting her condition and loving herself is an uphill struggle... » READ MORE

2. 'Ryan had something to do with NOC girls': Sylvia Chan in tell-all with Xiaxue

PHOTO: YouTube/Xiaxue

Under public scrutiny for numerous allegations in recent weeks, Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has spoken up... » READ MORE

3. 'I felt doctors were all liars': Sheila Sim on the resentment she had after her brother died

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH

The loss of a loved one can impact us in many ways. Though Sheila Sim was too young to comprehend everything following the death of her brother, it did influence her... » READ MORE

4. Actress Gong Li reportedly giving up Singapore citizenship

PHOTO: Reuters file

Actress Gong Li is said to be giving up Singapore citizenship, after reportedly being blacklisted by the Chinese government for holding a foreign passport... » READ MORE

