'Ryan had something to do with NOC girls': Sylvia Chan in tell-all with Xiaxue

Under public scrutiny for numerous allegations in recent weeks, Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has spoken up.

In an interview with veteran social media influencer Wendy Cheng — better known as Xiaxue — on Sunday night (Oct 24), the 33-year-old shared her side of the story.

"She's clearly not nice to people, that's why this s*** has happened to her," Cheng said, "but are the people behind this [expose] really better than her?"

The video - with almost 1,500 comments within two hours of going live - reveals Chan's falling-out with her ex-husband Ryan Tan, with whom she co-founded NOC in 2013.

"The same way he may know a lot of things he knows that I've done — that I'm not proud of — the same I would know of him."

When addressing rumours of infidelity, Chan claimed that Tan cheated on her in the early years of their marriage.

Subsequently, she became paranoid of his close relationship with some of the female talents in the company.

"We never had a happy marriage because he has had something to do with the girls in NOC," she sniffed. "That's why I've always kept my silence because I'm going to implicate the whole world."

Chan said that Tan had a lot of 'best friends' in the company throughout the years, adding that he favoured these female talents both on- and off-set.

"I just tolerated all of this because I'm very proud that we were the 'golden couple'," she said.

When she asked him to come clean with her before they parted ways, Tan admitted that he had "a crush on a few girls".

The pair divorced in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. However, it wasn't the amicable split that was shown in their YouTube video.

NOC expose

Since the start of October, a number of allegations surfaced on social media, accusing Chan of mistreating staff at the workplace.

NOC released a statement on Oct 11 saying that the allegations were "a massive crusade against the public image and reputation of NOC and its employees".

Two days later, Chan apologised, saying that she "did not live up to the standards expected of (her)" and she would be removed from the company's artiste line-up.

On Oct 19, a blog named #EndTheSilence surfaced online, containing more allegations against Chan involving misdeeds such as misusing company funds and sexual favours.

The police and Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices told the media on Oct 21 that they are "looking into the matter".

On the same night, Chan filed a magistrate's complaint to seek police investigations into death threats and harassment against her.

Just yesterday, Tan addressed a post on Instagram page Wake up Singapore that claimed he also had a hand in the state of affairs at NOC.

In response, the 33-year-old confessed that he had sent those messages about "four and six years ago". Realising that he misunderstood the talents, he said he apologised to them.

Tan noted, however, that the leaked screenshots "appear to have been deliberately carried out to influence the ongoing legal dispute between Sylvia and me."

