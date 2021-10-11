Night Owl Cinematics hits back at allegations of toxic work culture

Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) has responded to various allegations including a toxic work culture and employee mistreatment which have been recently circulating on social media.

The statement, published on Monday (Oct 11), said that the allegations "can be undoubtedly be seen as a massive crusade against the public image and reputation of NOC and its employees."

Since Oct 1, audio recordings and conversation snippets from messaging platforms, believed to be between co-founder Sylvia Chan and employees, have been surfacing on Instagram and TikTok.

In 28 posts on Instagram account sgcickenrice — which has grown over 40,000 followers within a week — showed screenshots of Glassdoor job reviews calling the workplace "toxic". Chan was also accused of mistreating employees through the use of expletives and slurs.

"The excerpts that are published are cherry-picked abstract communications between private individuals carefully showcased to paint a wholly negative picture," NOC said.

It added: "We will not stoop to the level of our malicious attackers in providing the counter facts of the allegations against us as such information may be damaging and/or embarrassing to those involved."

Milo Singapore and Colgate have put a stop to their collaborations with Chan, based on the allegations of mistreatment of employees, Marketing Interactive reported.

With more than a million subscribers on their YouTube channel, NOC has gained mainstream success working with several government agencies and large multinational companies.

In 2016, Chan and and co-founder Ryan Tan were named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. Last year, Chan and Tan announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage in a YouTube video.

zakaria@asiaone.com