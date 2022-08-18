Daily roundup: Too comfortable? Man seen propping his leg up on a seat in Suntec City's Golden Village cinema hall — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Too comfortable? Man seen propping his leg up on a seat in Suntec City's Golden Village cinema hall

Dim lighting, air-conditioning and cosy seats in a cinema might leave you feeling like you are right at home... » READ MORE

2. Some netizens cry 'daylight robbery' after woman complains about $7.50 economic noodles at Kopitiam

The economic noodles (left) and the stall it was purchased from (right). PHOTO: TikTok/Vikeeganesan

For one diner at a food court here, she felt particularly hard hit by the rising prices and took to TikTok to share her indignation... » READ MORE

3. 'My children are affected by the smell': Yishun family cries fowl over neighbour rearing chickens outside HDB flat

Yishun family want neighbour's chickens removed, town council taking 'compassionate approach'. PHOTO: Stomp

His family has been tormented by the smell and noise caused by the chickens since November last year... » READ MORE

4. 'I am so proud to be Singaporean': Yvonne Lim cries singing Majulah Singapura in family's first NDP since moving to Taiwan

Yvonne Lim and her family at the National Day Parade (NDP) 2022. PHOTO: Instagram/Yvonne Lim

Yvonne Lim was overcome with emotion at the National Day Parade (NDP) 2022 surrounded by fellow Singaporeans all singing the national anthem... » READ MORE

