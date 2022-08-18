Some netizens cry 'daylight robbery' after woman complains about $7.50 economic noodles at Kopitiam

Singapore is one of the most expensive places in the world to live in and the recent increase in food, electricity and gas prices hasn't been helping the situation.

And for one diner at a food court here, she felt particularly hard hit by the rising prices and took to TikTok to share her indignation at having to spend $7.50 on her economic noodles that was purchased from Healthy Kopitiam food court at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

At the start of the video, TikTok user Vikeeganesan could be seen using a pair of chopsticks to pick up a sliver of fried luncheon meat from a styrofoam box filled with fried noodles and ingredients.

https://www.tiktok.com/@vikeeganesan/video/7131884341935787265?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7131884341935787265

"This thin luncheon meat is $2," she said pointedly.

She goes on to show the receipt of the $7.50 meal and the rest of the food, adding that the piece of fish fillet was priced at $2 and the three pieces of nuggets at $2.

"I can't believe a $2 luncheon meat is super thin," she emphasised again as she flipped the protein with her chopsticks.

The thin slice of luncheon meat. PHOTO: TikTok/Vikeeganesan

She then pointed the camera at the stall she purchased her food from, which is called Mixed Vegetable Rice.

"I think if you're going to charge $2 per item, you should give more worth it [sic]," she said, picking up the luncheon meat again and referencing it.

AsiaOne has contacted Vikeeganesan and Kopitiam for comment.

A number of unhappy netizens flooded the comments section of the video criticising that the food was too expensive and not worth the hefty price tag, with some even calling it a "rip off" and "daylight robbery".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Vikeeganesan

Someone also pointed out that for $2, one could even get a whole tin of luncheon meat.

A quick check on Fairprice's website shows that the cheapest can of luncheon meat costs $2.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Vikeeganesan

However, there were netizens who felt that the high prices are not surprising, given the cost of living here in Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Vikeeganesan

Another netizen offered a different perspective, pointing out that while the economic noodles may seem expensive in Singapore, it would be considered "cheap" in countries like Australia.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Vikeeganesan

On Google reviews, one netizen shared that he paid $9.10 for a plate of food from the same stall at that food court about a month ago.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google reviews

Calling it "one of the most expensive mixed vegetable rice", he also said that the food was cold and that he would never recommend eating there "unless you have a microwave".

This isn't the first time someone has complained about their experience with small food portions and high prices.

Last month, another woman took to Facebook to lament about the serving size of her $3.50 pork chop, describing it "as small as the size of her spoon".

In a separate incident, one man complained about the portion size of a plate of fried ngoh hiang and beancurd. This had set him back by $15, which he deemed too expensive.

Responding to the criticism, the stall vendor said that if the man truly thought the food prices were unreasonable, he could "choose not to buy it".

ALSO READ: 'Economic noodles selling at non-economical price': Singapore diners complain of high food prices, shrinking portions

melissateo@asiaone.com