Daily roundup: TraceTogether token or app required from June 1 at all malls, workplaces, schools — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. TraceTogether token or app required from June 1 at all malls, workplaces, schools

From June 1, digital check-ins for contact tracing at places with higher footfall or where people are likely to be in close proximity can only be done using the TraceTogether app or token... » READ MORE

2. Sheesh: Thai cop demoted after wife flexes joy ride in police chopper on TikTok

TikTok/Keng_pakapawan

Every woman loves going on a helicopter ride with her bae and a romantic gesture like this never goes unshared on social media... » READ MORE

3. New Covid-19 cluster in Singapore linked to man who was 'probably reinfected in India'

This is not the first case of Covid-19 reinfection in Singapore. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

A 43-year-old Indian national who had been discharged from hospital on April 6 after being deemed to be no longer infectious has been identified as a likely case of reinfection... » READ MORE

4. 'It's very cruel, it's a youth industry': Pornsak almost gave up pursuing TCM dream because his showbiz career couldn't wait

Instagram/pornsakp

Time management and splitting between work and study was a big challenge for him, he confessed, adding that the biggest struggle came when he had to choose between filming the travelogue Food Source and continuing his studies... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com