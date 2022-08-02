Daily roundup: TVB host Cathy Wong gets rape and death threat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. TVB host Cathy Wong gets rape and death threat
Being a public figure comes with a host of challenges, but celebrities should never have to fear for their lives... » READ MORE
2. Too nosy? Driver permanently banned from Grab after asking passenger 'inappropriate' questions
We've all encountered chatty private-hire drivers at least once. Some of us are okay with it, others not... » READ MORE
3. 'Very foxy, very mysterious': American woman says Laksa, Clementi and Sian are good baby names
One fun but crucial part about parenting is giving your newborn a name. Many parents spend ages picking out the perfect one — understandable since their kid will be stuck with it for life... » READ MORE
4. 'Singaporean Rice' for you? Netizens bewildered at existence of this dish
Carbs are a staple of Asian cuisine and in Singapore, a melting pot of ethnic cultures, some of our iconic local favourite dishes include rice or noodles... » READ MORE