Daily roundup: UOB raises fixed home loan rates to 3.85 per cent, following DBS' move — and other top stories today

1. UOB raises fixed home loan rates to 3.85 per cent, following DBS' move

Home loan rates in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 4) hit as high as 3.85 per cent, a level not reached in many years... » READ MORE

2. Otters wipe out $20k worth of koi in Bukit Timah, leave owner too traumatised to keep rearing fish

Otters decimated the family's prized pets. PHOTO: Tham Yuen Ying

When Tham Yuen Ying woke up on Sunday (Oct 2) morning, she did not expect to find the half-eaten carcasses of her beloved koi in the pond... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't know if he was drunk or on drugs': 2 SIA crew members punched in the face near Melbourne hotel

A Singapore Airline cabin crew member was punched in the face in Melbourne. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram, Google Maps

A supper run to a nearby McDonald's turned into quite a nightmare for two Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members who became victims of an unprovoked attack in Australia ... » READ MORE

4. Woman lashes out at tutor asking for payment, calls her 'desperate for the money'

PHOTO: Stomp

When a private tutor asked a parent to acknowledge her message regarding payment of tuition fees, she did not expect to be met with hostility... » READ MORE

