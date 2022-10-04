'I don't know if he was drunk or on drugs': 2 SIA crew members punched in the face near Melbourne hotel

A supper run to a nearby McDonald's turned into quite a nightmare for two Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members who became victims of an unprovoked attack in Australia last Sunday (Oct 2).

One of them posted two Instagram stories recounting the incident. The posts have since been taken down and his account is no longer accessible.

In his Instagram stories, this cabin crew said they were only a mere 15m away from Rendezvous Hotel Melbourne — where they were staying — when the attacker approached them.

"One dude (with two other friends) gave a huge nudge on my shoulder, then jab[ed] me on my right face," he wrote in his post.

After recovering from the impact of the blow, he noticed that his colleague was "on the floor".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

The cabin crew member said he tried to defend himself but was stopped by the assailant's friends or a passerby.

He said that the police and paramedics arrived on scene shortly after the attack, and the perpetrator was arrested.

At the end of his post, this victim also clarified that he was not intoxicated during the incident, and did not get into a fight.

"It was a random assault that unfortunately happened to me and my colleague. And [I don't know] if the assailant was drunk or on drugs."

He also uploaded a selfie where he was being treated by paramedics. The timestamp of the photo shows 3.34am.

News of the attack also circulated via WhatsApp messages seen by AsiaOne, urging crew members to be careful and to "go out in a group" when overseas, especially at night.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SIA confirmed that two of their cabin crew were assaulted.

The airline said that the pair returned to Singapore on the same day, and are currently resting.

SIA added that they would "provide all necessary support to the crew members during this time".

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'They threatened to put me in jail': Singaporean says he was roughed up by 'police' in Chennai

claudiatan@asiaone.com