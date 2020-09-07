Daily roundup: Upcoming EC, condo launches in 2020 to consider - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Upcoming EC, condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

If you are planning for a new home with your other half, 2020 might just be the right time for you. Apart from the usual BTO launches, there are a slew of Executive Condominium (EC) and condominium (condo) launches in 2020..... » READ MORE

2. Residents raise a stink over faecal matter at Ang Mo Kio void deck, Town Council investigating

Screengrab: Google Maps

Photos showed a pipe spilling faecal matter onto the ground, and sewage water flowing into a nearby drain... » READ MORE

3. I own 3 condos in my 40s: Here's what it's like

PHOTO: Pexels

For most Singaporeans, owning multiple properties is a classic “shake leg and collect money” scenario. This week, however, we talked to Jasmine, who explains how it’s anything but.... » READ MORE

4. Ann Kok turns down 4 dramas in a row, doesn't miss being an Ah Jie

She was once an Ah Jie in local showbiz, alongside fellow actresses Zoe Tay and Fann Wong. However, her star has dimmed in recent times ever since she took a step back from filming. But she doesn't mind it at all.... » READ MORE