Daily roundup: Using TCM to put out ‘liver fire’ that prevents you getting the nightly rest you need — and other top stories today

1. TCM for sleep disorders: How to put out ‘liver fire’ that prevents you getting the nightly rest you need

It's late at night. The only sound is the low hum of the air conditioner working hard to keep the heat and humidity at bay, and for some reason you cannot sleep... » READ MORE

2. 'I want a refund': Woman unhappy to find closed rides and limited food options at USS

A woman was not pleased at the number of closed food joints and rides during her recent USS visit.

PHOTO: TikTok/Pekkooooooo

It’s the start of June so school is out for a full month. But if you’re thinking of spending a day out at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), you might want to brace yourself for some closed rides... » READ MORE

3. '12 hours of hard work gone in less than 5 minutes': Stall-holder posts CCTV footage of shop theft, gets blamed for it instead

PHOTO: TikTok/jtsweee

A hawker stall owner recently posted about his "heartbreak" after a man broke into his stall and emptied his cash register of all his day's takings... » READ MORE

4. 'Meat' Hong Kong’s new heartthrob, a butcher who has women, and even men swooning

Samuel Lau’s fans include housewives, middle-aged aunties and even a few uncles. YouTube

Meet Hong Kong’s newest – and most unlikely – heartthrob, Samuel Lau Sung-wai, known to his legion of fans as “Wai Wai”... » READ MORE

