Daily roundup: Video of boy stealing underwear along HDB corridor sparks debate — and other top stories today

1. 'He needs help': Video of boy stealing granny underwear along HDB corridor sparks debate

Was this video meant to "create awareness" or shame the boy?... » READ MORE

2. Apple Hong gets pink IC, Kim Tae-ri loses Tiffany & Co ring in press conference, K-pop idols Chae-yeon and Eun-bi in Singapore

Apple Hong received her pink identity card and has become a Singaporean.

PHOTO: Instagram/Apple Hong

Apple Hong, 43, revealed in an Instagram post that she's now a Singaporean... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't want to disappoint her anymore': Changi Prison inmate cooks for his daughter for the first time in culinary competition

Felix told AsiaOne that the Hainanese chicken rice dish is a "must learn" dish in his family.

PHOTO: Yellow Ribbon Project

Felix* joined the competition so that his two-year-old daughter could "eat his food" for the first time... » READ MORE

4. Shopping with a sea view: Northshore Plaza is officially opening this weekend - here's what to expect

PHOTO: YouTube/Walk-Along Singapore

Northshore Plaza might have flown under the radar for those living outside Punggol but this one might actually be worth a visit... » READ MORE