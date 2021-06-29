Daily roundup: Waiting for your 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose? You can now opt to bring your appointment forward — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Waiting for your 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose? You can now opt to bring your appointment forward

Checks by The Straits Times found that several people who were able to book their second jab only about six to eight weeks after their first jab are now able to shorten the interval... » READ MORE

2. Leaving Home: 4 years and 4 houses later, 26-year-old fitness trainer has finally found her dream home

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Moving out of her parents' home at 22, fitness trainer Tiong Jia En started living alone in a small studio apartment that she got off the internet... » READ MORE

3. Bottomless brunch in Singapore: Red House Seafood's all-you-can-eat dim sum & seafood affair

PHOTO: City Nomads

Established in 1976, Red House Seafood might be one of Singapore's oldest seafood restaurants but it has certainly kept up with the times... » READ MORE

4. From scoring 109 at PSLE to earning honours degree at NUS: Man shares his learning journey

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Some believed Chan Wei Zhang would never succeed academically after he was placed in the lowest stream in primary five and later scored 109 for the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE)... » READ MORE

