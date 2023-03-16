Daily roundup: Wedding convoy wakes Yishun residents on Sunday morning - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Honk honk! Wedding convoy wakes Yishun residents on Sunday morning

Sundays are great for sleeping in.

Until you are roused from your slumber by a car convoy that won't stop blaring their horns, that is... » READ MORE

2. System down? Cars stuck in jam at Second Link for 6 hours during March holidays

Photo: Stomp

It usually happens at the Causeway during a public holiday.But it is not even the weekend, though it is the middle of the week-long March school vacation.

The massive traffic jam was at the 2nd Link on the Malaysian side on Tuesday night (March 14)... » READ MORE

3. Desmond Shen 'doesn't really want to act anymore', shares why he returned anyway

A drama still of Desmond Shen in Silent Walls. Photo: Mediacorp

What would convince a former actor to return to the limelight?

For Desmond Shen, who bowed out of showbiz 27 years ago, it was his wife. She had a hand in his reappearance in the new Mediacorp drama Silent Walls... » READ MORE

4. Elderly tissue paper seller seen counting earnings outside Bukit Batok MRT station, told to refrain from soliciting on premises

A tissue paper seller outside Bukit Batok MRT station was told by SMRT staff not to solicit there after they received a complaint. Photo: Stomp

Was he doing anything wrong?

A tissue paper seller outside Bukit Batok MRT station was told by SMRT staff not to solicit there after they received a complaint... » READ MORE

