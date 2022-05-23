Daily roundup: Westlife, Green Day and Marshmello first acts announced to perform at Singapore F1 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Westlife, Green Day and Marshmello first acts announced to perform at Singapore F1

American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022... » READ MORE

2. Sold for $1.4m: Sellers of Singapore’s most expensive HDB flat may be walking away with a cool $650k profit

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/GwenYourRealtorFren

Records are always made to be broken, especially when it comes to home prices in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. 'I still don't have undergarments': Former air stewardess shares her 'embarrassing' blunder while boarding a plane to KL

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Juliayeo

This woman was about to board a plane – her first trip overseas in more than two years since the Covid-19 pandemic – only to realise that she had left her luggage at home... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean tourist on Covid-19 quarantine in Bangkok 'sick' of people telling her she should've 'kept quiet about it'

PHOTO: TikTok/Ladynomnom

How many of us have thought about what to do if we were to catch the virus while on holiday?... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com