Daily roundup: What you need to know about 377A repeal and Constitution amendment — and other top stories today

1. Repealing Section 377A and Constitution amendment to protect definition of marriage: What you need to know

The attitudes towards homosexuality have also shifted appreciably... » READ MORE

2. $1 to RM3.30: Weak ringgit draws crowds to money changers before long weekend

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/8world

They were buying ringgit to "keep" for future use... » READ MORE

3. Schooled by love: Singaporean couple returns to secondary school for wedding shoot

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/jacwanders

Returning to North Vista Secondary School, Jacinda and her other half got properly decked out in their school uniforms... » READ MORE

4. Shirt off: Lay Zhang pulls out all stops, including removing shirt, in 1st solo concert in Singapore

PHOTO: Daphne Ng

"You waited for me for nine years?"... » READ MORE