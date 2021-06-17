Daily roundup: Where to get SinoVac's Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore and how much it'll cost — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Where to get SinoVac's Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore and how much it'll cost

MOH added that as Sinovac's vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, it is to be provided only... » READ MORE

2. Singapore reviewing timing, scope of next stage of reopening amid 'latest outbreak' of Covid-19 cases: Lawrence Wong

The second stage of the economy's reopening is being reviewed in the light of the emergence of a major Covid-19 cluster in Bukit Merah and other new Covid-19 cases. PHOTO: The Straits Times

In an Instagram and Facebook post, Mr Wong noted that Singapore is now in the first stage of its reopening following the phase two (heightened alert) restrictions, and that... » READ MORE

3. Dennis Chew spent $60,000 on a BMW as a gift

PHOTO: YouTube/Entertaiment - Mediacorp

Dennis revealed on Monday (June 14) that he had purchased the used four-year-old BMW 1-series as a gift for... » READ MORE

4. 'China's most eligible bachelor' accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity who rejected his advances

A handout photo. Wang Sicong (left) is being accused of sending abusive texts to online celebrity Sun Yining (right). PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Wang Jianlin would fly to Hangzhou, where Sun Yining lives, to see the internet celebrity. But he would become angry when she said... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com