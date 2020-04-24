Daily roundup: Why persistent chest pains should not be ignored - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chest pain: Covid-19, heart issue or gastro problem?

Not all chest pains are equal, but all chest pains should not be ignored — especially if it is persistent, recurrent or severe... » READ MORE

2. Grace Chow claims breakup with 'scumbag' Show Luo was due to his chronic womanising that included orgies

PHOTOS: Instagram/showlo, Instagram/gracechowwwww

After months of public speculation, Chinese influencer Grace Chow finally confirmed her breakup with Taiwanese singer Show Luo, 40, in a Weibo post... » READ MORE

3. Al-Azhar said it closed Tampines branch to cook for foreign worker dorms - SFA reveals its license was suspended

PHOTO: Al-Azhar

Al-Azhar Eating Restaurant may have gotten some praise for shutting its Tampines outlet to provide food for foreign workers amid the Covid-19 crisis — but it turns out that the restaurant wasn't telling the full story... » READ MORE

4. Man turns to food delivery after losing job, kind seller offers to lend him bike for free

PHOTO: Stomp

Despite the gloom of the Covid-19 outbreak, there are people who are bright reminders that faith in humanity still exists... » READ MORE