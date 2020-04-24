Daily roundup: Why persistent chest pains should not be ignored - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Chest pain: Covid-19, heart issue or gastro problem?
Not all chest pains are equal, but all chest pains should not be ignored — especially if it is persistent, recurrent or severe... » READ MORE
2. Grace Chow claims breakup with 'scumbag' Show Luo was due to his chronic womanising that included orgies
After months of public speculation, Chinese influencer Grace Chow finally confirmed her breakup with Taiwanese singer Show Luo, 40, in a Weibo post... » READ MORE
3. Al-Azhar said it closed Tampines branch to cook for foreign worker dorms - SFA reveals its license was suspended
Al-Azhar Eating Restaurant may have gotten some praise for shutting its Tampines outlet to provide food for foreign workers amid the Covid-19 crisis — but it turns out that the restaurant wasn't telling the full story... » READ MORE
4. Man turns to food delivery after losing job, kind seller offers to lend him bike for free
Despite the gloom of the Covid-19 outbreak, there are people who are bright reminders that faith in humanity still exists... » READ MORE