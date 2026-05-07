Daily roundup: Wildlife feeders, including those who feed birds, to face stiffer penalties under proposed amendments — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Wildlife feeders, including those who feed birds, to face stiffer penalties under proposed amendments

Those found illegally feeding wildlife, including those who feed birds, will face increased fines and potential imprisonment under proposed amendments to the Wildlife Act... » READ MORE

2. Huang Yiliang seen getting into argument with neighbouring hawker

A netizen took to Reddit yesterday (May 6) to share video footage of Huang Yiliang caught in a heated argument with his neighbouring hawker selling chicken rice... » READ MORE

3. Dick Lee looks back on life and career, wishes he had children

With a music career spanning over five decades, Singaporean singer-songwriter Dick Lee has a fair share of advice to give... » READ MORE

4. Geylang durian seller accused of being 'dishonest', pressuring customer to buy opened fruit

A durian seller in Aljunied has been accused by a customer of using dishonest methods to pressure customers into making a purchase... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com