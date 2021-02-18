Daily roundup: Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park on Thursday (Feb 18) morning... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean couple wanted by Taiwanese authorities for suspected killing of newborn

PHOTO: Taipei City Police

Nearly two years after the body of a baby was found in a food recycling bin in Taipei, a Singaporean couple is now wanted by Taiwanese authorities... » READ MORE

3. Murder victim's mother sends replica of suitcase daughter was found in to suspect

The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

On Christmas in Hong Kong last year, Reverend Peter Koon Ho-ming received a surprise gift – a pink suitcase similar to the one that Taiwanese police found three years ago containing the body of a pregnant woman... » READ MORE

4. Man proposes to girlfriend of 10 years with a 'chicky' KFC bouquet

PHOTO: Roam The Hills

A young man in Singapore decided to go the extra mile by contacting fast-food chain KFC to help him create a fried chicken bouquet for his soon-to-be wife... » READ MORE

