Daily roundup: Woman traumatised after man allegedly choked and hit her at Clarke Quay - and other top stories today

1. 'He whacked me in the face': Woman traumatised after man allegedly choked and hit her at Clarke Quay

A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly choking a woman and hitting her with his car at a multi-storey carpark in Clarke Quay on March 23.

The police told Stomp they received a call for assistance at the multi-storey carpark at 3E River Valley Road... » READ MORE

2. Dream (glass) house: Naomi Neo's new home features hidden bathrooms and luxe starlight ceiling

PHOTO: Screengrabs/YouTube/Naomi Neo

Last December, local influencer Naomi Neo offered a glimpse of her swanky new home.

Those hoping for a full house tour were made to wait, but it's finally here. » READ MORE

3. Elderly woman found dead in Holland Drive flat after neighbour notices foul smell

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

An 80-year-old woman’s decomposing body was found in her Housing Board flat on Sunday (March 26) after a neighbour noticed a foul smell from the unit.

The woman, a retired teacher who lived alone in the Holland Drive flat, was friendly and had a good relationship with her neighbours » READ MORE

4. MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon visits Singapore, talks about celeb daughter Sarang and Physical: 100

PHOTO: One Championship, Instagram/Choo Sarang

Once in a while, an awe-inspiring celebrity visits Singapore and fans' dreams to meet their hero come true.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Choo Sung-hoon, who gained further fame after his stellar performance in the recent Netflix Korean variety show Physical: 100 » READ MORE

