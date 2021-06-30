Daily roundup: You need to try these cheapskate hacks in fast food restaurants to save money — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. You need to try these cheapskate hacks in fast food restaurants to save money

How often do you visit a fast-food restaurant for a meal? If you visit them quite regularly, I would recommend practising some of these hacks... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean family arrested at Selangor bungalow for growing and selling cannabis

PHOTO: Facebook/Polis Daerah Kajang

Kajang district police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said on June 28 that the suspects consisted of a 58-year-old man and his two sons... » READ MORE

3. 16 things you need to know about Jeanette Aw

PHOTO: Instagram/ jeanetteaw

She broke into the scene when she beat over 5,000 applicants to emerge champion in a talent search in 2000... » READ MORE

4. Those who received Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine not exempted from pre-event testing: MOH

The authorities gave approval last month to 24 private healthcare clinics to draw on the Government's existing stock of the Sinovac vaccine. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao and The Straits Times

Vaccines not included in Singapore's national vaccination programme — Sinovac's among them — may lack sufficient documentation of how effective... » READ MORE

