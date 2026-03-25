Man who drove Porsche along Dairy Farm Lane with his 2 children seated on boot to be charged

A 40-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (March 26) for allegedly endangering the safety of his two children by letting them sit on the boot of a Porsche Cayman he was driving along a road in Bukit Timah.

The incident, which happened at about 10.40am on October 20, 2025 along Dairy Farm Lane, drew strong reactions from netizens, with several calling for the matter to be investigated by the authorities.

A police spokesperson told AsiaOne then that they were investigating the matter.

In an statement on Wednesday, the police said officers established the identity of the male driver and subsequently arrested him.

The man will be charged with committing a rash act which endangers the safety of persons below 14 years of age.

If found guilty of the offence, he may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The police added that they will not hesitate to take firm action against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others.

They also reminded motorists that children must be properly secured in appropriate child restraints or car seats when travelling in vehicles, and not placed in dangerous positions such as on car boots.

"Such reckless behaviour not only violate traffic laws but puts vulnerable young lives at serious risk of injury or death. Parents and caregivers are reminded of their responsibility to ensure children's safety on the roads at all times," the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com