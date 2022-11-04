Daughter suspected of killing father in Sengkang, police investigating

Police are investigating an alleged murder that occurred at Block 190A Rivervale Drive on Friday (Nov 4) morning where a daughter is suspected of killing her father, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Reporters from the Chinese daily at the scene saw three police cars parked beneath the block, and a group of police officers conducting investigations at the block's rubbish chute.

Another group of officers was stationed outside a four-room flat on the 15th floor, which has been cordoned off.

A female resident who lives on the 14th floor told Shin Min that she heard noises coming from the unit above on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Another eyewitness said that they saw police searching the rubbish chute for evidence at about 7am.

Police searching the block's rubbish chute for evidence. PHOTO: 8world

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

