'A day of earnings gone': Delivery rider laments $214 fine for parking bike illegally at Bishan condo

When running errands, some of us might just park our vehicle illegally as we know we'll be back in a few minutes.

However, you might want to stop doing so altogether, as it apparently doesn't take too long for the powers that be to wheel-clamp your vehicle.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (Dec 22), a GrabFood rider shared about an incident while on the job at Sky Vue condo in Bishan yesterday evening.

"It was raining heavily and I parked at the carpark to [deliver] food," the rider said, adding that security personnel there then swooped in to clamp his motorbike two minutes later.

In the accompanying photos, a sign beside the motorbike urged the delivery rider to contact condo security.

Acknowledging that he had parked the motorbike illegally, the rider lamented about the $214 fine.

He then cautioned fellow delivery riders to just follow instructions given by the security guards, regardless of how heavy the rain was.

"A day of my earnings gone," he said.

In the comments, netizens were polarised, with some of them calling him out for even complaining about the fine in the first place.

Some commenters said that he deserved it for disobeying the condo's rule in the first place, while others pointed out that the main issue was him inconveniencing others by parking his bike in such close proximity to the lift lobby.

Others were more understanding, and called for people to be more empathetic. They questioned if the punishment was really needed as he was braving the rain and was only gone for a short period of time.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab and Sky Vue condo's management office for comments.

Last month, a GrabFood delivery rider took to Facebook to complain about only receiving a $2 tip after delivering food for the whole day under the rain.

However, other riders and netizens in the comments called him out for being entitled, telling him that "nobody owes you a living".

"Tipping is not an obligation," a rider opined in the comments. "The fares or charges is the reward for the work that we do, which we should be obligated to complete. Anything more is just a bonus."

One commenter was more empathetic and encouraged him to just "move on" as nothing is more important than staying safe after all.

