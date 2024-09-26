'Daylight robbery': Customer slams $1.20 takeaway fee for chicken wings at Woodlands foodcourt

Have you ever paid more than an additional $1 for takeaway at a foodcourt?

A customer was surprised to be charged a "whopping" $1.20 takeaway fee in addition to the $6 chicken wings he bought at a Woodlands foodcourt on on Sept 21.

The wings were $1.50 each from the western food stall in the Cantine Corner by Kopitiam foodcourt at Admiralty Place.

The takeaway fee cost almost as much as a wing.

Stomp contributor PKJ shared a photo of the receipt, which showed a total of $7.20 for four wings, inclusive of the takeaway fee.

"In this day and age, it is normal to be charged extra for takeaway food," said the Stomp contributor.

"The reason we would think is to pay for the cost of plastic takeaway packaging. You can imagine our surprise to be charged $1.20 for a plastic bag and a wax paper bag for four pieces of fried chicken.

"Fifty cents is still acceptable, but a whopping $1.20 is practically daylight robbery.

"Tell me am I wrong to think like this?"

