'Daylight robbery': Diner shocked at paying $40 for 2 plates of nasi padang at Parkway Parade food court

Thinking that lunch at a food court would be an affordable option, a diner was in for a shock instead.

Taking to Stomp to share his experience on Monday (July 17), this diner with the username TP81 said that he and his friend visited a nasi padang stall at the Parkway Parade food court last Friday afternoon (July 14).

Little did he know, that two plates of nasi padang would cost them an eye-popping $39.70 in total.

"It’s crazy how it can costs $39.70 for two plates of nasi padang. For two plates of mix rice, it should be in the range of $12-$15," he told Stomp.

"I've visited this stall a couple of times, but this price is crazy. Even with inflation, this should not be the price or how it is charged. It's daylight robbery."

From the receipt of his purchase from the nasi padang stall, it could be seen that TP81 was charged $7 for seafood, $9.00 for two pieces of chicken and $11 for two pieces of beef respectively.

He was also charged $8.25 for a set meal and $4.50 for three vegetable dishes respectively.

"We did not manage to ask the stall about the pricing as we chose our dishes, paid and got a shock. Not like we can order and get the shop to put the dishes back," he added.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Food Republic said: "Food Republic has been striving to provide quality food options to consumers. We are aware of this and are working closely with our tenant to improve the menu board with clearer price indications."

Woman charged $24 for nasi padang

Last November, diner Iluv Ben Ten complained about how her nasi padang meal at Bedok Food Centre cost her $24.

Stunned by the amount she had to pay for a dish of fish egg, tofu and sambal goreng with rice, the woman said: "Who would [have thought it] is [going to] cost me this much."

She then made a guess at how much each item cost — $20 for fish eggs and $2 each for tofu and sambal goreng.

The woman, who declined to be named, told AsiaOne that she expected the meal to cost around $10 to $15.

"I was definitely taken aback! I would not have paid for it," she shared, adding that she had no other option as she was in a rush that day and it was the only stall with no queue.

She said the vendor did not tell her about the price breakdown and added that she did not ask for clarification on the charges.

