'You asked for it': Diner gets schooled after complaining about $12.50 Hokkien mee at MBS food court

A local diner was left disappointed after paying $12.50 for a plate of Hokkien mee at the food court in Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Making a complaint post on the SG Opposition Facebook page, user Tan Joe shared on Monday (July 10) that it was his first time having a meal at the MBS food court and was taken aback by the experience there.

Tan said that he had waited "45 minutes to get seats" at the food court and lamented about the crowd there, adding that Singapore is expensive.

MBS is a tourist hotspot located in the heart of the city, housing a luxurious hotel, branded shops and even a casino.

It seems though that Tan did not get much sympathy from netizens, who said that he should have known that food at tourist locations like MBS would be pricey.

That said, some users did agree with Tan that $12.50 for a plate of Hokkien mee was overpriced even if it was at the MBS.

Man complains about $16 'cai fan' at MBS, gets no sympathy

Earlier this year, a Redditor posted about a pricey 'cai fan' meal that cost him a whopping $16 at the Rasapura Masters food court at MBS.

The diner shared that he chose the 'cai fan' meal because he assumed that it would be a cheaper option compared to the other meals sold there.

However, he was caught by surprise when he found out that a simple one-meat, one-veg, one-egg dish amounted to $16, saying that he "felt kind of ripped off".

Following this experience, the diner noted that he has learnt to manage his expectations when purchasing food at MBS and that he will not eat 'cai fan' there again.

ALSO READ: $29 mutton biryani from Gardens by the Bay food hall has Singaporeans discussing whether it's worth the price

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.