'Daylight robbery': Man gets only 4 slices of fish in $10 soup from King Grouper Fish Soup

Thinking that the $10 serving of fish soup he paid for would be worth his money, a diner was instead left disappointed.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (July 27), Sunny Lim shared his unhappiness after paying $10 for a bowl of fish soup and lamented the portion of food that he was served.

Lim wrote in his post: "This is daylight robbery! I would never patronise their outlets again. The standard has dropped since they started opening more and more outlets, and the fish soup is just not what it used to be."

Lim also shared the receipt of the order made that afternoon, saying that he bought the fish soup from the King Grouper Fish Soup outlet at Compass One Kopitiam for his father.

Lim paid $9.50 for a bowl of sliced red grouper fish soup and an extra $0.30 for the takeaway container.

Lim added: "When I opened up the fish soup for my dad at home, there was only a miserable four small slices of fish in the soup! This is daylight robbery!"

Lim also posted images of the fish soup that was served and said that he would not patronise their outlets again.

He told AsiaOne that he finds the price of the fish soup to be "ridiculous" considering the location is a food court.

Lim also shared that when he reached out to King Grouper Fish Soup via Facebook, he received a reply stating that he should have gotten five slices of fish instead of four.

"That is still way too expensive, in my opinion," Lim commented.

Lim also told AsiaOne that he was offered a refund but he declined.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kopitiam and King Grouper Fish Soup for comment.

Netizens chimed in on Lim's complaint, seemingly equally shocked that he paid $10 for fish soup.

One user commented that he faced a similar situation when he visited the King Grouper Fish Soup at the same outlet two weeks ago.

"Heartache cause not filling at all, very disappointing experience," the user wrote.

