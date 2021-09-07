'Dear Singapore, I need your help': American posts YouTube video searching for mystery good Samaritan

Good Samaritans often appear when you least expect them to.

When a mystery man gave an American expatriate and his family an umbrella in the pouring rain, they decided to enlist the help of social media to find him.

In a YouTube video posted on Sunday (Sept 5), the American, who goes by Travis, implored, “Dear Singapore, I need your help.”

Travis, who moved to Singapore from Washington DC, went on to explain that he had been walking home with his family after a meal on Saturday night (Sept 4) at Duxton Hill.

They sought shelter below an underpass when it began to rain while they were walking along the Greenway. But one hour later, the family grew impatient and decided to trudge through the downpour.

They then met a group of bikers about 10 minutes into what Travis described as a "soggy walk". One of them offered Travis his umbrella, but Travis declined at first as he and his family were already soaked.

He only accepted the kind offer after the biker insisted, he said.

While Travis acknowledged that the good Samaritan did not ask for anything in return, he explained that he was looking for the man as he wanted to recognise the man for his act of kindness.

"I want to return this umbrella, thank him in person, and buy him a coffee," he said.

"It's about bringing attention to someone who did something kind when someone needed help."

Here is everything Travis knows about the mystery man.

If you have any information about the man, you can contact Travis at americaninsingapore2020@gmail.com

