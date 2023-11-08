Deaths in Eunos: Man found dead in flat, a day after fatal fall of woman and baby at nearby block

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old man was found dead in a Housing Board flat unit in Eunos on Monday evening (Nov 6).

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a third-floor unit of Block 33 Eunos Crescent at around 6.40pm.

The man was found lying motionless in the flat and pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

Reporters from Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min who visited the scene noted a strong odour there.

Neighbours told Shin Min that the deceased is a Chinese man who lived alone. He was usually quiet and seldom talked to neighbours, they added.

The police said based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

The discovery of the body came a day after a 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl were found dead at the foot of Block 35 Eunos Crescent — about 50m away — on Sunday afternoon after falling from the building.

Given the proximity of the two incidents, residents in the area felt troubled, reported Shin Min.

A female resident, who witnessed the aftermath of the fall, told Shin Min that a group of women often gathered and socialised at the void deck of Block 35 but the area has been quiet since the incident.

"In the last few days, I have been thinking about that image. I have not slept well for a few nights. My maid and I didn't dare to take the lift alone, we both feel uneasy," she said.

ALSO READ: Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos HDB block

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.