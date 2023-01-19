Debt collectors went knocking on Hougang residents' doors - but they weren't there to collect debts

A debt collector is not usually someone you want to see at your door.

But for residents of Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home and Block 25 Hougang Avenue 3 on Jan 11, the visit from the debt collectors of Fast Debt Recovery Specialist was a happy occasion.

Stomp contributor Chan said: "I was at Block 25 Hougang Avenue 3 visiting my relative and I saw something very rare.

"When debt collectors come knocking on your door, they are usually there to collect a debt.

"But this time round, I saw them knocking on doors and distributing Chinese New Year goodies to the residents. This is something new to me. My relative and the neighbours were very happy to receive the goodies from them."

The Stomp contributor shared photos of people wearing red T-shirts with the words "Fast Debt Recovery Specialist" on their backs going door-to-door at the block and handing out containers of snacks from big boxes.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday (Jan 16), Fast Debt Recovery Specialist said that the distribution of the CNY snacks to the less fortunate was "part of our commitment to giving back".

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for Fast Debt Recovery Specialist said: "We started off distribution at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Thomson Lane, followed by the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Silat Avenue. In the evening, we went for distribution in Hougang.

"This is not our first-time contributing to Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home. We have also received a letter of appreciation from Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home too. We have been contributing to them since 2020.

"As for the Hougang distribution, it was our first time."

The spokesman told Stomp that the Fast Debt Recovery Specialist boss was helping a friend who is an online seller to clear the stock of CNY goodies at cost price as CNY is almost here. The boss decided to purchase what was left and distribute some to the staff and the rest to the residents of the Hougang block.

As for why that particular block, the spokesman explained that the company was involved in a charity event there a few years ago and decided to return.

The spokesman said: "Some of the residents thought we were residents' committee volunteers and most of them requested photos with us. We had a little chat with some of them too. Some required financial assistance. We have taken note of one flat that did not have any furniture. We will look into it and see how we can help them.

"It was a tiring but fun day for all of us. We were happy to see the smiles on the faces of those who received our goodies!"

