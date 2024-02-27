Decomposed body of 36-year-old found hanging from road railing in Ang Mo Kio

The decomposing body of a 36-year-old man was found near a slip road leading to the Central Expressway (CTE) on Monday (Feb 26).

A large number of police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were spotted at a slip road along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 that afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the scene at around 5pm noted that the walkway where the body was found is narrow and secluded. The nearest residential estate is about 60 metres away at Block 560 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

A passer-by, who declined to be named, told the Chinese paper that a witness had spotted a body hanging from the road railing. Gnats and bugs were swarming the body, which emanated a foul smell.

[[nid:571246]]

"Based on the stage of decomposition, the deceased might have died around two days ago," speculated the onlooker.

According to photos taken by eye-witnesses, the man was found with a rope around his neck, reported Shin Min.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said they received a call for assistance near the slip road along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards CTE (SLE) at around 11.50am.

When contacted, the police said that they were alerted to a case of an unnatural death at the abovementioned time and location.

A 36-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

ALSO READ: Elderly man found dead in Holland Close flat; neighbour admits ignoring noises

lim.kewei@asiaone.com