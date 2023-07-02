Delivery driver found unconscious and convulsing in lorry at Joo Koon after suspected stroke

A Malaysian lorry driver is in a coma after he was found unconscious and convulsing in his seat from a suspected stroke.

The incident occurred on June 26 at about 7.50am, at Warehouse 37 at Joo Koon Circle, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 58-year-old Malaysian driver is employed by a Malaysian transport company and travels between Johor and Singapore daily.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver had just reached the warehouse in Joo Koon when he lost consciousness and began convulsing.

His eldest daughter told the Chinese evening daily that she'd received a call from the transport company stating that her father was warded in the intensive care unit of National University Hospital.

Based on her understanding, he'd suffered a stroke and was found unconscious at Joo Koon before being conveyed to hospital.

According to the 26-year-old, her father had been working for the same company for about 20 years, adding that he had suffered from hypertension for many years.

In a video which she showed to Shin Min reporters, her father could be seen slumped in the driver's seat with his eyes closed, his whole body twitching uncontrollably.

The daughter shared that a sign that something was amiss was when her dad had hit a plastic barricade while reversing the lorry into the warehouse unloading area.

However, she added that it was a good thing that he managed to pull up the handbrake before coming to a stop as the unloading area was on a slope.

She told Shin Min that her father did not have an assistant with him as he wanted to earn the 100 ringgit (about $29) handling fee, choosing to unload and arrange the goods by himself, she said.

According to the Chinese evening daily, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a call for help was received, with one person conveyed to hospital.

ALSO READ: Malaysian rides motorcycle to work in Singapore, gets hit by 2 cars in succession

candicecai@asiaone.com